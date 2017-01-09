Friday, June 22 , 2018, 7:20 pm | A Few Clouds 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Man Charged in Ventura County Investment Fraud Case

By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | January 9, 2017 | 1:56 p.m.
Stephen Tudor Crozier Click to view larger
Stephen Tudor Crozier (Ventura County Sheriff’s Department photo)

A Santa Barbara man has been charged with 19 felony counts related to investment fraud in Ventura County, the Ventura County District Attorney’s office announced Friday.

The complaint against Stephen Tudor Crozier, 64, alleges that he took more than $500,000 from two Ventura County residents.

Crozier pleaded not guilty at his Jan. 6 arraignment.

The 19 felony counts include theft from an elder, grand theft, money laundering, forgery and making deceptive statements when selling a security, the District Attorney’s office said in a statement.

Crozier allegedly made false statements between 2009 and 2016 in order to convince his victims to give him money to be used as an investment in a number of companies, including Media Ventures, Digital Media Ventures, Old Street Venture partners and Podl.io, according to authorities. 

“Crozier took this money and used it for his own purposes,” the District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. “In addition, he used money from new investors to pay off other investors, but the majority of proceeds were used to pay for his own living expenses.”

Senior Deputy District Attorney Howard Wise told Noozhawk that Crozier was working out of Santa Barbara, and that both his victims were women, one of whom was elderly.

One victim initially reported the scam to the Ventura Police Department, and the ensuing investigation led authorities to Crozier’s bank records and ultimately the second victim, Wise said.

Crozier was booked last week into Ventura County Jail with bail set at $500,000, and faces up to 23 years in state prison if convicted on all charges.

An early disposition conference at Ventura County Superior Court is set for Jan. 18, and a preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 20.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 