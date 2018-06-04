Monday, June 4 , 2018, 5:10 am | Overcast with Haze 56º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Man Charged With Attempted Murder

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | January 6, 2014 | 5:05 p.m.

Ronald Anthony Beltran

A Santa Barbara man is facing attempted-murder, auto-theft and other charges following a fight with a family member over the weekend, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Officers responded at 11:30 p.m. Sunday to report of a vehicle stolen from a residence on the 1100 block of North Milpas Street, Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

A 46-year-old male resident told police that his relative, Ronald Anthony Beltran, 39, who also lived at the home, had stolen his truck, and had also stabbed him during an altercation earlier in the day.

Harwood said an investigation revealed that Beltran had attacked the victim at 3:30 p.m. while he was in the shower, brandishing a knife and threatening to kill him.

The victim was stabbed twice, leaving superficial wounds on his back, Harwood said.

With assistance from another relative, the victim was able to fight off Beltran, who fled the scene, Harwood said. 

The victim did not report the incident to the police, Harwood said, and continued with personal business that required him to leave his residence. 

When came home at about 9 p.m., his truck was missing, and another relative told him that Beltran had returned to the residence to take the victim’s keys and vehicle, Harwood said.

At 11:30 p.m., the California Highway Patrol informed police dispatch that the stolen truck had been involved in a single-vehicle collision and then abandoned near the 700 block of Old Coast Highway and Highway 101.

Meanwhile, police officers conducting surveillance of Beltran’s van, which was parked near his residence on Milpas, spotted him in the area at 12:45 a.m., Harwood said.

Officers contacted Beltran, who refused to comply with their efforts to detain him, and was then forcefully taken into custody.

“Beltran would not reveal his motive for stabbing his relative; thus far the attack appears to have been unprovoked,” Harwood said. “Investigation indicates that he took the victim’s truck in order to provoke another confrontation with the victim. Relatives stated that Beltran had been drinking heavily prior to the incident.”

Beltran was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of attempted murder, auto theft, hit and run and resisting or delaying an officer.

He was being held without bail, Harwood said.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

