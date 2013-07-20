Santa Barbara Man Critically Injured in Westside Stabbing

A Santa Barbara man was critically injured early Saturday in a stabbing incident on the city’s Westside, according to Santa Barbara police.

Officers were summoned to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital at about 4 a.m. after the victim, whose name was not released, was taken there with multiple stab wounds, Sgt. Eric Beecher said.

The victim was taken into surgery, Beecher said, and investigators had not had a chance to talk with him about what happened as of midafternoon Saturday.

“It appears he’s going to survive, but they weren’t so sure at first,” Beecher said.

The stabbing occurred between 2:30 and 4 a.m. in the 1900 block of San Pascual Street, Beecher said, but the details of the incident were unclear.

The victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, but Beecher added that he did not know who drove him.

Further details on the case were expected to be released Saturday evening, Beecher said.

Check back for updates to this story.

