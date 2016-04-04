Santa Barbara Man Dies in Highway 101 Crash in Carpinteria

A 66-year-old Santa Barbara man was killed late Sunday night when his minivan drifted off Highway 101 in Carpinteria and slammed into a tree, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred at about 11:35 p.m. on southbound Highway 101, just north of Santa Claus Lane, said CHP Sgt. Jim Richards.

The front center of the 2000 Plymouth minivan struck the tree, causing the vehicle’s airbags to deploy, Richards said.

Preliminary investigation indicated the victim, identified Monday afternoon as Philip Robert Nevarez, was not wearing a seatbelt, Richards said.

Nevarez, the only occupant in the vehicle, was declared dead at the scene of the wreck, which remained under investigation by the CHP.

The right-hand freeway lane was shut down for more than two hours after the crash.

