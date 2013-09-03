Santa Barbara Man Faces Insurance-Fraud Charges

A Santa Barbara man will face felony insurance-fraud and related charges this week when he is arraigned in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Daniel John Sifuentez, 28, was arrested by detectives from the Fraud Division of California Department of Insurance on July 24, Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced Tuesday.

The District Attorney’s Office filed a complaint against Sifuentez alleging two counts of felony Workers’ Compensation fraud, two counts of insurance fraud, and one count of perjury.

Sifuentez is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in Department 8 of the Superior Court.

“Insurance fraud is an under-reported crime,” said Deputy District Attorney Gary Gemberling, who is the prosecutor in the case. “The perception is that there is no victim because it is an insurance company. The reality is that the consumer pays more for insurance, food, services and other necessary items because of insurance fraud.”

Dudley echoed Gemberling’s sentiments.

“This office will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute insurance fraud and other white collar crimes because of the inevitable impact on households throughout Santa Barbara County,” she said in a statement.

