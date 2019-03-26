Santa Barbara Man Faces Lengthy Prison Term After Child-Molestation Conviction

An elderly Santa Barbara man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of nine counts of child molestation and sexual assault for acts committed against family members, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

Robert Charles Hawley, 83, was found guilty by a jury Monday in Santa Barbara Superior Court.

The jury also found true the special allegation that Hawley committed sex crimes against multiple victims.

Hawley is facing a term of 138 years to life in prison when he appears for sentencing May 29 before Judge Brian Hill.

He remains in custody at Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $1.5 million.

“The successful prosecution of this serial pedophile was the result of the actions of a Good Samaritan calling 911 when she observed the defendant engaging in inappropriate touching of a young girl in a local supermarket,” the District Attorney’s Office said in a press release.

“The 911 caller saw something odd and decided she should say something, and in so doing provided the authorities with a description of the subjects as well as a license plate of an associated vehicle.”

Subsequent investigation by Santa Barbara Police Detective Megan Harrison led to Hawley’s arrest on May 24, 2018.

“During the course of the investigation, Detective Harrison also uncovered multiple additional women who had been sexually victimized by the defendant,” the District Attorney’s Office said. “Three of these women testified at his trial.”

District Attorney Joyce Dudley commended the Good Samaritan for following up on her intuition.

“The victims and their families showed great courage in testifying and confronting their abuser, therefore holding him accountable for these horrendous acts of molestation and sexual abuse,” Dudley said in a statement.

She also expressed her appreciation to the prosecutors on the case, Ben Ladinig Lena Alker.

“Cases like this are extraordinarily complex because of all the family dynamics, the law, and the age of the defendant. This successful prosecution was possible because of the extraordinary prosecutors and other members of this office who work tirelessly to ensure that justice was served,” Dudley said.

