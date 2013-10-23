Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 11:30 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Man Faces New Heroin-Possession Charges

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | October 23, 2013 | 11:38 a.m.

Randall Leong is facing new charges of possessing heroin for sale.

A Santa Barbara man who was accused of possessing heroin for sale earlier this year was arrested this week on the same charges.

Randall Leong, 29, was taken into custody Tuesday after narcotics detectives observed him driving through Carpinteria and searched his vehicle, which they say yielded heroin that was pre-packaged for sale, according to Sgt. Mark Williams of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The most recent arrest came after detectives had received information during the last month that Leong was again selling heroin in the Santa Barbara area.

While Leong was driving northbound on Highway 101 through Carpinteria, sheriff’s deputies were contacted and assisted in conducting a traffic stop on the man.

A search warrant was served on Leong and his vehicle and "Leong was found to be concealing approximately one-fourth of an ounce of heroin, pre-packaged for sales on his person," Williams said.

Leong was serving in the sheriff's Custodial Facility at the Carpinteria Station because of his earlier offense, but after Tuesday's arrest, he was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of possession for sales of a controlled substance and transportation of a controlled substance.

Williams said that in January of this year,  Leong was investigated for drug sales, and Santa Barbara Police Department narcotics detectives contacted him and a search warrant was served on him and his vehicle.

"As a result of that search, Leong was found in possession of over one ounce of heroin pre-packaged for sales," Williams said, adding that he was arrested and booked on charges of possession for sales of heroin at the time.

Because Leong was out of custody on bail from his January arrest, bail was requested to be set at $100,000 after his arrest on Tuesday, Williams said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 