Santa Barbara Man Facing Charges in Hit-Run Crash That Knocked Out Power

David Ruben Cova, 39, was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run and DUI after collision on Alamar Avenue

A Santa Barbara man is facing multiple charges for his alleged role in a weekend hit-and-run crash that knocked out power to a large number of customers in the eastern San Roque neighborhood of Santa Barbara.

David Ruben Cova, 39, was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run and DUI, according to Sgt. Joshua Morton of the Santa Barbara Police Department. He also allegedly was driving on a suspended license.

Cova allegedly was behind the wheel of a Honda Civic that slammed into a utility pole on West Alamar Avenue, near the intersection with Chapala Street, at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday.

The Civic was headed north on Alamar when it crossed over the roadway and struck the utility pole on the sidewalk, breaking it into two pieces, according to Capt. Kell Hardin of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

“It knocked out power to quite a bit of Upper State,” Hardin said.

Witnesses told investigators they saw two men fleeing the scene after the crash, Morton said.

The vehicle's registration led officers to Cova's residence a short time later, and he answered the door when they arrived there, Morton said.

Cova showed signs of being under the influence, Morton said, and also appeared to have suffered a minor injury of the sort that would be caused by a driver's-side seat-belt shoulder harness in a crash.

He was taken into custody without incident, and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

He was cite-released the same day, according to Kelly Hoover, a Sheriff's Department spokeswoman.

Some residents and businesses in the area were without power for most of the day Saturday while Southern California Edison crews repaired the damaged utility lines.

