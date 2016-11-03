Friday, June 15 , 2018, 1:25 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Man Facing Rape Charges After Allegedly Coercing Woman to Have Sex

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | November 3, 2016 | 8:15 p.m.
Josue Emanuel Torres

A Santa Barbara man is facing rape charges for allegedly coercing a 34-year-old woman to have sex with him at a downtown gas station, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Josue Emanuel Torres, 18, was arrested on suspicion of rape by means of duress or fear, and taken into custody on Monday, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood. 

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $100,000.

Torres was working at a gas station on the 300 block of West Carrillo Street, where the alleged attack occurred shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 27, Harwood said.

The woman entered the gas station, where Torres was working, and he allowed her to use the restroom, Harwood said.

Torres saw that the woman was using an illegal drug, according to Harwood.

“Torres then coerced the victim into having sex by threatening to call the police and having her arrested for the drug violation if she did not comply with his demand to have sex with him in the restroom,” Harwood said. “The victim, fearing arrest and the possibility of going to jail for the drug offense and a violation of probation, acquiesced to Torres’ demand.”

Two days later, the woman reported the crime to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department's Carpinteria station.

Santa Barbara detectives responded and a follow-up investigation included arranging for a forensic medical examination of the woman and putting her in contact with an advocate from the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center, Harwood said.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

