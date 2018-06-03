Jury Finds Man Guilty of Punching Elderly Man in Face

A jury found a Santa Barbara man guilty on charges of elder abuse and assault after he punched an elderly man in the face after the older man told the suspect that his dog was not allowed in the waterfront building where they were meeting.

Douglas John Stekkinger, 48, was found guilty Thursday on charges including elder abuse, assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury and battery with serious bodily injury, according to a statement from the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

He was also convicted of a special allegation that he personally inflicted great bodily injury on someone 70 years of age or older, the statement said.

Stekkinger was facing charges related to an April 12, 2012, incident in which he brought his dog to a meeting at the Veterans Memorial Building at 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd.

When a 71-year-old man approached Stekkinger to tell him that dogs were not permitted on the premises during meetings, and placed a hand on the man's shoulder, Stekkinger responded by punching the older man in the face.

The elderly man's cheekbone was shattered in three places, the statement said.

Stekkinger has been convicted of two strikes and is facing a maximum of nine years in state prison.

"Today's verdict demonstrates that our community will not tolerate violence and will hold offenders responsible for their abhorrent criminal behavior," said Sandy Horowitz, prosecuting attorney.

District Attorney Joyce Dudley also said in the statement that her office would continue to file additional charges and enhancements when violence is inflicted upon vulnerable victims.

