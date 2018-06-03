Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 10:51 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Jury Finds Man Guilty of Punching Elderly Man in Face

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 7, 2013 | 8:16 p.m.

A jury found a Santa Barbara man guilty on charges of elder abuse and assault after he punched an elderly man in the face after the older man told the suspect that his dog was not allowed in the waterfront building where they were meeting.

Douglas John Stekkinger, 48, was found guilty Thursday on charges including elder abuse, assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury and battery with serious bodily injury, according to a statement from the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

He was also convicted of a special allegation that he personally inflicted great bodily injury on someone 70 years of age or older, the statement said.

Stekkinger was facing charges related to an April 12, 2012, incident in which he brought his dog to a meeting at the Veterans Memorial Building at 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd. 

When a 71-year-old man approached Stekkinger to tell him that dogs were not permitted on the premises during meetings, and placed a hand on the man's shoulder, Stekkinger responded by punching the older man in the face.

The elderly man's cheekbone was shattered in three places, the statement said.

Stekkinger has been convicted of two strikes and is facing a maximum of nine years in state prison.

"Today's verdict demonstrates that our community will not tolerate violence and will hold offenders responsible for their abhorrent criminal behavior," said Sandy Horowitz, prosecuting attorney.

District Attorney Joyce Dudley also said in the statement that her office would continue to file additional charges and enhancements when violence is inflicted upon vulnerable victims.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 