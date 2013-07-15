Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 3:54 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Man Convicted of Child Molestation, Sodomy and Rape of 2 Girls

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | July 15, 2013 | 11:17 a.m.

Jose Vazquez Prestegui

A Santa Barbara man faces a sentence of up to 135 years to life in prison after being convicted Monday of numerous sex crimes against two young girls.

Jose Vazquez Prestegui, 40, reportedly admitted to police after he was arrested last August that he molested a 5-year-old girl in his home as “payback” for his own history of being molested as a child.

A Santa Barbara jury on Monday returned guilty verdicts on all nine counts filed against Prestegui, according to Deputy District Attorney Benjamin Ladinig.

During the trial, the jury heard testimony from the two female victims — who are now 6 and 16 — about the crimes Prestegui committed against them, which included child molestation, sodomy and rape.

The incident involving the younger victim, who was 5 at the time, was reported to have occurred at Prestegui’s home, which he shared with several families. The girl was visiting a friend who lived in the home and had wandered into Prestegui’s living area during a game of hide-and-seek.

The girl began watching television with Prestegui, who allegedly fondled her through her clothing. The victim told her 17-year-old cousin, who alerted adults who were also at the residence.

Prestegui was confronted by one of the adults about the child’s allegation, and the police were called.

Prestegui later admitted to a detective to molesting the girl, stating that it was “like payback” for when he was molested as a child.

Ladinig said that not only did the jury find Prestegui guilty of child molestation of that child, Jane Doe 1, who is now 6, but convicted him of eight other counts with a second victim who was discovered after Prestegui’s arrest.

Jane Doe 2, who is now 16 and lives in New Mexico, recounted to prosecutors how she had been abused by Prestgui, her step-father, between the ages of 4 and 7, and the jury found him guilty of three counts of sodomy, two counts of rape, one count of continuous sexual abuse of minor and child molestation.

Ladinig said that Jane Doe 2’s case popped up when the prosecutor saw there had been a 2005 arrest during which Prestegui had been charged with child molestation in Oxnard, but that the case had been dismissed.

The young woman had recanted after the 2005 arrest, saying that the abuse never happened, Ladinig said, but when interviewed more recently, the young woman admitted that her mother had told her to tell law enforcement it hadn’t happened so Prestegui would be let out of prison.

“We found her mother she had been estranged from since the arrest, who admitted forcing her daughter to lie,” Ladinig said.

The mother went on to testify at the preliminary hearing that she had told her daughter to lie about the abuse.

After interviewing Jane Doe 2 in Sept., Ladinig approached Ventura County District Attorney Greg Totten about pursuing those older charges as well as a statute that allows crimes to be charged in two counties.

“Jane Doe 2 is a 16-year-old now and is an incredible young woman that has lived through a harrowing and horrible experience,” Ladinig told Noozhawk Monday, who also lauded the six-year-old girl’s courage to testify in court.

“It’s a great day for the people, that’s for sure,” he said.

Prestegui will be sentenced Aug. 27 in Dept. 2 of Santa Barbara Superior Court.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 