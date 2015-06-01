Santa Barbara Man Gets 28-Year Prison Term for Molestations

A man who pleaded guilty to molesting two children he was baby-sitting on Santa Barbara's Westside was sentenced to 28 years in state prison on Monday.

Carlos Israel Pineda Xitumul, 36, was arrested in May 2013, and faced charges that he had molested two 5-year-old boys.

Xitumul was a family friend who baby-sat for the children when their regular baby-sitters were unavailable, police said.

The children's mother returned home to find Xitumul and the children in “states of partial undress,” police said, adding that Xitumul admitted to molesting the victims on multiple occasions.

On May 26, 2015, Xitumul pleaded guilty to two counts of committing a lewd or lascivious act by force or violence against a child under the age of 14 years, and one count of committing a lewd or lascivious act against a child under the age of 14 years.

Xitumul will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, according to a statement sent out Monday from the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

The sentence was the result of a negotiated plea after input from the parents of the victims, the statement said.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley commended the parents for immediately calling the police, and thanked the Santa Barbara Police Department and the investigators at the Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Office for their joint investigation efforts.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.