Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 1:21 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Man Gets 28-Year Prison Term for Molestations

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | June 1, 2015 | 3:53 p.m.

Carlos Israel Pineda Xitumul

A man who pleaded guilty to molesting two children he was baby-sitting on Santa Barbara's Westside was sentenced to 28 years in state prison on Monday.

Carlos Israel Pineda Xitumul, 36, was arrested in May 2013, and faced charges that he had molested two 5-year-old boys.

Xitumul was a family friend who baby-sat for the children when their regular baby-sitters were unavailable, police said. 

The children's mother returned home to find Xitumul and the children in “states of partial undress,” police said, adding that Xitumul admitted to molesting the victims on multiple occasions.

On May 26, 2015, Xitumul pleaded guilty to two counts of committing a lewd or lascivious act by force or violence against a child under the age of 14 years, and one count of committing a lewd or lascivious act against a child under the age of 14 years.  

Xitumul will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, according to a statement sent out Monday from the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

The sentence was the result of a negotiated plea after input from the parents of the victims, the statement said.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley commended the parents for immediately calling the police, and thanked the Santa Barbara Police Department and the investigators at the Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Office for their joint investigation efforts.  

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 