Santa Barbara Man Gets Prison Term for Sexual Assaults

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced Friday that Angel Antonio Medelez, 28, of Santa Barbara was sentenced to six years, eight months in state prison relating to sexual-assault charges that involved two males, one age 16 and the other age 19, each of whom were too intoxicated to consent to, or resist, the sexual assaults.

In addition, Medelez must register as a sex offender for life. Medelez will be also be required to pay restitution to the victims in an amount to be determined.

This sentence is the result of a 4-week jury trial where Medelez was convicted of four felony and one misdemeanor sex charges.

Prosecuting Deputy District Attorney Chris Horowitz stated, “Sexual assault and child sexual abuse are uniquely horrific crimes. They can cause lasting emotional and psychological trauma for the victim and their families. The effects are often devastating.

"The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office will continue to rigorously investigate and prosecute individuals who give minors intoxicating substances, especially when this act leads to any type of sexual assault."