Man Hospitalized After Crashing Into Fence Near Hope Ranch

Pickup truck runs off Cliff Drive, striking a fence and storage building

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | April 17, 2013 | 5:19 p.m.

One person was hospitalized Wednesday after a vehicle accident on Cliff Drive near Hope Ranch, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The accident occurred shortly before noon in the 3700 block of Cliff Drive, near Marina Drive, said fire Capt. Gary Pitney.

The driver of a full-size pickup — a man in his 40s or 50s— was at the stop sign when he accelerated for unknown reasons and drove off the road, striking a fence and a storage building, said Santa Barbara police Lt. Jim Pfleging.

The victim, whose name was not released, was “confused and combative” when emergency crews arrived, Pitney said, adding that he had not suffered any obvious injuries.

Both Pitney and Pfleging said that a medical emergency may have led to the crash.

The victim was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Details on his condition were not available.

