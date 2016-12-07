Santa Barbara Man Identified as Pilot in Fatal Goleta Crash

Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash

Authorities identified a Santa Barbara man as the pilot of a motorized hang glider who fatally crashed in a Goleta apartment complex Tuesday.

Matthew Erwin Wilson, 45, was killed after his aircraft crashed into a carport and parked car at the Willow Springs Apartments near Hollister Avenue and Los Carneros Road, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The aircraft took off from the Santa Barbara Airport at 10:04 a.m. and crashed at 10:09 a.m., authorities said.

Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene, though residents of the complex attempted to revive him.

Coroner's Bureau personnel are investigating the cause of death and the crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Authorities identified the aircraft as an Ultralight, and FAA registration information calls the glider an Airborne Windsports weight-shift-control aircraft, registered to Wilson.

It crashed 2,000 feet from the Santa Barbara Airport tower, according to airport officials.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.