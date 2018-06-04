Santa Barbara Man Jailed for DUI After Hit-and-Run Collision

Landon Grey Robinson, 28, is arrested after crashing into van on Las Positas Road

A 28-year-old Santa Barbara man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly was involved in a hit-and-run accident while highly intoxicated, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Landon Grey Robinson was taken into custody near his residence on Leslie Drive, police Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

The incident began shortly after 8:30 a.m., when Robinson's Ford Focus struck a van on Las Positas Road, south of Highway 101, Harwood said.

Robinson did not stop after the collision, Harwood said, and drove north on Las Positas before turning east — and driving the wrong way on a one-way street — on Calle Real.

He then turned on to Leslie Drive, where he was intercepted by several police officers.

Robinson had a blood-alcohol measurement of 0.34 percent, which is more than four times the level at which a driver is considered drunk under state law, Harwood said.

He was booked at Santa Barbara County Jail on misdemeanor charges of DUI and hit and run, Harwood said. Bail was set at $5,000.

No one was injured in the initial collision, Harwood said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .