Santa Barbara Man Jailed in Downtown DUI, Hit-and-Run Collision

Charles McKenna arrested after crashing into a tree, utility box on De la Vina Street; no injuries reported

A Santa Barbara man was arrested Sunday evening after he allegedly left the scene after crashing his car on a downtown street, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Charles McKenna, 27, was charged with misdemeanor DUI and hit and run following the collision, which occurred at about 5:45 p.m. on De la Vina Street near West Victoria Street, Sgt. Eric Beecher said.

McKenna’s Volvo sedan slammed into a tree and a utility box on the sidewalk, he said.

“He blacked out, then woke up and walked away,” Beecher said.

A witness reported the crash to police, and officers located McKenna down the street, Beecher said, adding that McKenna allegedly had been drinking prior to the wreck.

No injuries were reported.

McKenna was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.

