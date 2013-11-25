Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 4:44 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Man Jailed on Indecent-Exposure Charge

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | November 25, 2013 | 12:08 p.m.

Israel Gomez Lopez

Santa Barbara Police have arrested a local man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman last week in Alice Keck Park Memorial Gardens.

Sgt. Riley Harwood said police officers responded about 11:30 a.m. last Thursday to Alice Keck Park to investigate the report of indecent exposure.

A 55-year-old female victim directed officers to Israel Gomez Lopez, 31, of Santa Barbara, who was near the park pond.

"The officers saw that Lopez had his pants almost completely unzipped and that he was not wearing underwear," Harwood said. "Aside from his clothing, his only possessions were a box of condoms and a cell phone."

Further investigation revealed that the female victim had been sitting on park bench talking on her cell phone when she became aware of Lopez as he approached and stood uncomfortably close to her, Harwood said.

"She saw that Lopez had a strange smile on his face and then noticed that the fly of his pants was open, and that his penis was exposed," he said. "The victim started screaming, gaining the attention of others, and called the police."

The victim then made a citizen’s arrest of Lopez, which Harwood said was necessary because the crime of indecent exposure is a misdemeanor and was not witnessed by officers.

Lopez was taken into custody, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on the indecent-exposure charge, with bail set at $2,500.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

