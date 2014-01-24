Santa Barbara Man Jailed on Molestation Charges

A 42-year-old Santa Barbara man is facing numerous felony charges for allegedly molesting a female relative three years ago, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Florentino Miranda, 42, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of committing a lewd act upon a child under the age of 14 years and sexual penetration with a foreign object (digital penetration) of a victim under the age of 14 years, Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

The alleged crimes occurred in 2011 at Miranda's residence on the 1700 block of San Andres Street, where he was taken into custody, Harwood said,

"At the police station, when interviewed about the incident, Miranda admitted to molesting the victim," Harwood said.

Miranda was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $100,000.

