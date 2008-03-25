Santa Barbara Man Loses Consciousness, Crashes Van

On Tuesday afternoon a Santa Barbara man was injured when he lost control of the van he was driving.

At about 3:00, Santa Barbara area California Highway Patrol units responded to a call of a motor vehicle accident on Highway 101 north of Olive Mill Road. Officers who arrived at the scene found a white 1992 Ford on the right shoulder of the highway just north of the Olive Mill Road overpass.

He was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was treated for abrasions to his face, right knee and left arm. Pardee was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. No other vehicles were involved, and officers said that alcohol was not a factor

The southbound No. 2 lane was closed for approximately 30 minutes.