Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 5:40 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Friends React with Sadness to Death of Gifted Guitarist Gilbert Herrera

The 47-year-old, whose body was found beneath the Cold Springs Bridge, had shared his love of music with many in the Santa Barbara community

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | July 9, 2013 | 7:54 p.m.

“Dedicated” and “diligent” were words used to describe 47-year-old Gilbert Herrera, as those who knew him reacted with sadness Tuesday to news of the Santa Barbara man’s death.

Known as a gifted guitarist who played at joyous events such as weddings and at many of the senior-living facilities in town, Herrera shared his love of music with many before his death last weekend.

Investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances leading to Herrera’s death.

His body was discovered Sunday morning beneath the Cold Springs Bridge, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Dispatch workers received a call the preceding evening that a person may have jumped off the bridge, and a missing-persons report was filed, but crews could not begin searching until the next day because of the falling darkness.

Herrera’s car, found near the bridge, had been towed by the California Highway Patrol, and he had not been seen by family members in several days, sheriff’s officials reported.

Herrera had been playing guitar since his early teenage years, according to the biography on his website, and went on to graduate with an associate’s degree in music with honors at Santa Barbara City College.

Herrera then studied at UC Santa Cruz, the University of Oregon as a jazz studies graduate student and joined Royal Caribbean’s Enchantment of the Seas as the guitarist in its big band orchestra before coming back to Santa Barbara, where he taught private guitar lessons for several years at Instrumental Music, and performed music at private weddings and other events.

Herrera also worked at the Granada Theatre for nearly two years as a front of house assistant.

“We at the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts were privileged to have had the opportunity to work with Gilbert, are better people for having known him, and deeply saddened by today’s news,” said Craig Springer, executive director at the SBCPA. “It is always a tragedy when a person of any age passes away before their time. All of us at the SBCPA offer our condolences to Gilbert’s family at what is most certainly a trying time for them.”

SBCC spokeswoman Joan Galvan also confirmed that Herrera was employed there as a part-time tutor in English as a Second Language and music from June 2011 until the time of his death.

“He was a dedicated member of our campus community who worked diligently every day to help ensure the success of each of our students,” she told Noozhawk. “On behalf of the college, we were very sorry to learn of Gilbert’s untimely passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family, loved ones and friends.”

Herrera also worked in the Santa Barbara County Education Office for nearly four years as a digital media and audiovisual tech.

Steven Keithley, director of teacher programs and support, who was Herrera’s supervisor at the Santa Barbara County Education Office, said Tuesday that he would be missed.

“We’re grateful for the work he did while he was here, and we’re really saddened by this news,” he said.

Click here for free suicide prevention resources that are available 24 hours a day.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 