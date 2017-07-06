Santa Barbara Man Seeks Help Finding Missing Boxer ‘Kona’

A Santa Barbara man is asking for the public’s help in locating his dog, which got loose and ran away on the Fourth of July.
Kona, a 2-year-old boxer, disappeared at about 9 p.m. Tuesday from the 800 block of Coyote Road, said her owner, Sean McCue.
There was a possible sighting of her running up Coyote Road at about 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, he said.
Kona should be wearing a black collar with a green tag that has McCue’s name and phone number on it.
“She's a very friendly dog and she should come if you call her,” McCue told Noozhawk.
Anyone with information about the dog’s whereabouts is asked to contact McCue at 805.729.0996.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.