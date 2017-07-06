Santa Barbara Man Seeks Help Finding Missing Boxer ‘Kona’

A Santa Barbara man is asking for the public’s help in locating his dog, which got loose and ran away on the Fourth of July.

Kona, a 2-year-old boxer, disappeared at about 9 p.m. Tuesday from the 800 block of Coyote Road, said her owner, Sean McCue.

There was a possible sighting of her running up Coyote Road at about 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, he said.

Kona should be wearing a black collar with a green tag that has McCue’s name and phone number on it.

“She's a very friendly dog and she should come if you call her,” McCue told Noozhawk.

Anyone with information about the dog’s whereabouts is asked to contact McCue at 805.729.0996.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.