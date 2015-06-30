Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 8:54 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Santa Barbara Man Sentenced to Jail, Probation in Animal-Cruelty Case

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | June 30, 2015 | 5:45 p.m.

A Santa Barbara man will spend a year in jail and five years on probation after pleading guilty to felony animal cruelty and assault charges, which involved abusing his girlfriend and her puppy, which later had to be euthanized.

Duanying Chen

Santa Barbara Superior Court Judge Brian Hill handed down Duanying Chen’s sentence this week over objections from Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley, who said Tuesday that her office didn’t offer a plea bargain in the case.

Chen pleaded guilty as charged on May 19 to four felony counts and one misdemeanor count, including two felony charges of animal cruelty, felony assault by force likely to produce great bodily injury, witness dissuasion and violating a court order.

Dudley said Chen also admitted a special allegation of personally using a deadly weapon — a utility lighter — to burn his girlfriend’s Doberman pinscher puppy.

Chen was remanded into custody at the County Jail, where he will serve 365 days in addition to completing a one year batterer’s intervention program, paying restitution to the veterinary clinic for treatment of the puppy, and adhering to an order to not have contact with any animal, Dudley said.

“Chen is not allowed to have in his possession or care any animal for a period of 10 years,” she said in a statement. “The prosecutor for the District Attorney’s Office argued for the maximum sentence in this case of seven years, six months (in) state prison.”

The charges stem from May 14, 2014, when Santa Barbara police responded to a local veterinary clinic, where personnel treated the 5-month-old male puppy for broken bones, significant infections and burns over 80 percent of his body, Dudley said.

“Davey was humanely euthanized while surrounded by the veterinary staff who spent weeks attempting to rehabilitate him,” she said. 

Police determined that Chen had tortured the puppy and also assaulted his girlfriend weeks earlier, strangling her until she nearly lost consciousness after a heated argument.

Sgt. Riley Harwood said Chen told his girlfriend that the puppy had been injured in a fall from the top of a ping pong table. He was arrested and taken to the County Jail.

“After his arrest, Chen attempted to have his girlfriend fabricate and destroy evidence in an effort to thwart the criminal prosecution,” Dudley said. “This was an outrageous act of a coward who brutalized a vulnerable woman and a helpless animal. I can only hope his time in jail will help him understand just how despicable his criminal actions were.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 