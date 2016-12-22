Friday, June 8 , 2018, 8:33 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Man Headed to Prison After Pleading Guilty to Rape, Sexual Battery

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | December 22, 2016 | 11:28 a.m.
Kenechukwu Denzel Ugwueze
Kenechukwu Denzel Ugwueze

A Santa Barbara man accused of raping two women entered a guilty plea last week and will be sentenced to prison time in January, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

Kenechukwu Denzel Ugwueze was arrested Sept. 1, 2015, on suspicion of raping an 18-year-old woman in his Mesa home, according to police.

He was 18 at the time and was transported to a Riverside Juvenile Hall, since he lived in Santa Barbara at the time but is formerly of Corona, California, Santa Barbara police said. 

Ugwueze was arrested in November on a second charge of rape in a separate incident that allegedly happened three days prior, police said, and he was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail. 

Santa Barbara City College confirmed Ugwueze was enrolled for the fall 2015 semester but was not enrolled as of December 2015.

Prosecutor Von Deroian said jury selection for the trial started last week, but Ugwueze then changed his plea.

According to the plea agreement, he admitted one count of rape and one count of sexual battery and will be sentenced to six years of prison and lifetime registration as a sex offender, Deroian said.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 11, 2017, in Judge Michael Carrozzo’s courtroom.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 