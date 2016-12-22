Santa Barbara Man Headed to Prison After Pleading Guilty to Rape, Sexual Battery

A Santa Barbara man accused of raping two women entered a guilty plea last week and will be sentenced to prison time in January, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

Kenechukwu Denzel Ugwueze was arrested Sept. 1, 2015, on suspicion of raping an 18-year-old woman in his Mesa home, according to police.

He was 18 at the time and was transported to a Riverside Juvenile Hall, since he lived in Santa Barbara at the time but is formerly of Corona, California, Santa Barbara police said.

Ugwueze was arrested in November on a second charge of rape in a separate incident that allegedly happened three days prior, police said, and he was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Santa Barbara City College confirmed Ugwueze was enrolled for the fall 2015 semester but was not enrolled as of December 2015.

Prosecutor Von Deroian said jury selection for the trial started last week, but Ugwueze then changed his plea.

According to the plea agreement, he admitted one count of rape and one count of sexual battery and will be sentenced to six years of prison and lifetime registration as a sex offender, Deroian said.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 11, 2017, in Judge Michael Carrozzo’s courtroom.

