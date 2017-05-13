Santa Barbara Man Shot and Killed by San Diego County Deputies

A Santa Barbara man was shot and killed by deputies after he attempted to hit them with his vehicle, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Jeroen Peter Koornwinder, 50, was declared dead at the scene on the Barona Indian Reservation northeast of San Diego, Lt. Greg Rylaarsdam said Friday.

He died of a gunshot wound to the upper torso, Rylaarsdam said.

Deputies responded at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to a request from Barona Tribal Enforcement for assistance dealing with a reckless driver.

“While responding to the call, the deputy learned the driver had possibly tried to hit a tribal security officer with his truck,” Rylaarsdam said.

The deputy made a traffic stop on Koornwinder, who was uncooperative and fled the scene, causing minor injury to the deputy in the process, Rylaarsdam said.

Following a pursuit that lasted several minutes, both on and off the roadway, Koornwinder stopped his vehicle again.

“As deputies began a high risk vehicle stop, the suspect exited his vehicle and was extremely agitated and uncooperative with deputies,” Rylaarsdam said. “In an attempt to keep the suspect from re-entering his vehicle, deputies fired several less-lethal bean bag rounds at the suspect while others unsuccessfully attempted to disable the vehicle with a tire deflation device.”

However, Koornwinder was able to get back in his vehicle and fled again.

“Near the end of this pursuit, deputies attempted to disable Koornwinder's vehicle using a ‘Stop Stick’ tire deflation device,” Rylaarsdam said. “As they deployed the device, Koornwinder accelerated his vehicle and attempted to hit them. Two deputies fired at Koornwinder to prevent him from hitting their partners.”

Koornwinder continued driving until he collided with an occupied Lexus before running off the road and coming to a stop, Rylaarsdam said.

Three people in the Lexus — two women in their 70s and one woman in her 60s — were injured in the crash. A 17-year-old girl who also was in the car was not hurt.

The injured women were taken to a local hospital.

The investigation was continuing, and the names of the deputies who discharged their weapons were not released.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.