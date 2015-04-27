Monday, April 30 , 2018, 8:40 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Man’s Cuban Cowboy Burger Wins Top Honors at Semifinals

Scott Wallace will head to St. Louis, Mo., in July to compete in the finals for $100,000 and the title of 'America's Best Amateur Burger Chef'

Scott Wallace of Santa Barbara, right, lets out a shout over the weekend after his Cuban Cowboy Burger took top honors in a competition at the Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio. He moves on to St. Louis, Mo., to compete for a $100,000 top prize. (Facebook photo)
Santa Barbara real estate developer Scott Wallace knows how to build homes — and hamburgers. 

Wallace and his "Cuban Cowboy Burger" won first place over the weekend during the semifinals of the Bud & Burgers competition at the Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio.

Wallace will now advance to St. Louis, Mo., and compete in the finals for the $100,000 prize — and the prestigious title of "America's Best Amateur Burger Chef."

The president and CEO of Montecito Custom Homes said his burger is made out of ground veal and pork, and a special mesquite marinade sauce. 

Wallace said he is on "cloud nine" after the victory, and the win confirms his belief that he's always been a good cook.

"This victory was very special to me," Wallace told Noozhawk. "I've been cooking for friends and family for longer than I can remember. I was never quite sure if they were just being polite or really enjoyed the food.

"This affirmation has convinced me that people should follow their passion but also their dreams."

Wallace said his winning attitude and the flavors of his Cuban Cowboy burger complemented Budweiser's Signature Draught, and all of that worked together to create a winning combination, he said. 

"I would like to thank the growing support of all my family and friends," Wallace said. "I could not have found the courage without them."

