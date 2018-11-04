Santa Barbara Man’s Fall, Spinal Injury Spark Outpouring of Community Support

Friends of 20-year-old Wyatt Dennett turn to GoFundMe to help with mounting medical expenses from balcony plunge

Friends are rallying around a Santa Barbara man who suffered a severe spinal injury after falling nearly three stories from a Montecito balcony last month.

Wyatt Dennett, 20, remains in intensive care at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after his fall, which occurred during a party around midnight on Oct. 26. His friends have started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for his mounting medical expenses.

“It was a major accident at a little house party in Montecito and, unfortunately, Wyatt had to be the one to teach us a valuable lesson that life is precious,” said Dennett’s 22-year-old brother, Luke.

“It was dark. He fell from the top balcony ... and landed on his neck.”

Luke Dennett said his brother fractured his C4 and C5 vertebrae and bruised his spinal cord, He underwent emergency surgery and the recovery process is ongoing.

Dennett’s breathing is limited, too. He was connected to a respirator to assist his breathing three days after the emergency surgery, and is now breathing in through a tracheostomy tube.

“We are keeping positive,” Luke told Noozhawk on Sunday. “He still can’t move anything, but his spirits are good ... Technically, right now he is quadriplegic.”

A GoFundMe campaign was set up by Dennett’s friend, Carter Soto, to help offset the cost of medical expenses. Donors had contributed more than $29,000 toward the $35,000 goal as of Sunday.

“Our mom has been out of the picture since the beginning of Wyatt’s life, so we were raised by our father,” Luke said. “When Wyatt made friends, and Santa Barbara is a great community, they took him in.

“A lot of cool moms looked at Wyatt and saw that he needed a mom, and they gave him that.”

Luke has been visiting his younger brother at the hospital every day.

“He’s in a vulnerable state right now,” he said. “It’s one day at a time.”

Luke also thanked the community for the outpouring of support.

“Anything is appreciated — a donation or even thoughts or prayers, positive energy and healing energy,” Luke said. “Everything helps.”

Locals are banding together to help the Santa Barbara High School graduate.

Connie Milano, owner of Gino’s Pizza at 12 W. Figueroa St., said the shop held a fundraiser Saturday night and drew a large crowd.

“Every time Wyatt comes to our house and walks through our front door, he always has a big contagious smile on his face and always stops to talk to us,” said Bridget Johnson, the mother of one of his friends.

Click here to make an online donation through GoFundMe.

