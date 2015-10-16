Monday, April 30 , 2018, 1:56 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Santa Barbara Marathon Scaled Back Due to Low Turnout

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | October 16, 2015 | 7:32 p.m.

A Santa Barbara marathon event scheduled for November has been canceled due to low turnout, but the event’s half marathon and relay will still take place, according to the race director.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the Santa Barbara Veterans Day Marathon & Half Marathon would no longer include its marathon and marathon relay events.

The would be consolidated into the half marathon and half marathon relay on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Race Director Rusty Snow called the decision “incredibly hard,” and said that the race had a lower-than-expected number of runners signed up, not enough to sustain the race costs.

“Our hearts go out to the people who trained for the marathon,” he told Noozhawk on Friday.

Marathon signups have been going down for the past three years, and “we tried all options, it just wasn’t working,” he said.

The decision was made last week, and Snow and his crew worked to notify sponsors before making the public announcement on Wednesday.

Snow said that smaller marathons are losing traction across the industry, and comparable races such as the Pasadena and Malibu marathons have had to make similar decisions to cut their races.

Marathons may continue to flourish in larger cities like Boston and New York, but smaller locations make it difficult to attract the number of entrants needed to sustain costs, like those for closing down roads and staffing the race, he said.

The course will be a special one this year and begins from UCSB, where more than 3,000 runners will pass under the Henley gate, running eastbound on Highway 217, which will be closed to traffic as the runners make their way.

“That’s never been done ever,” he said.

A half-marathon relay, with legs ranging from two to five miles, will also be starting from UCSB, he said.

The race will finish at Leadbetter Beach.

Those who were signed up for the marathon and marathon relay events can receive a full refund, transfer their registration to the half-marathon or half-marathon relay, or defer their registration until the Nov. 2016 half marathon.

Participants can transfer their registration even up to the day before at the race expo, Snow said.

Those wanting to do so online can do so here for the marathon and here for the marathon relay until Oct. 25.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 