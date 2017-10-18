Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 5:20 am | Fog 51º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Draft EIR For Santa Barbara County Marijuana Operations Reveals Significant, Unavoidable Impacts

Public comments are being accepted for the report, which analyzes proposed regulations for marijuana farms

Tepusquet Canyon resident Lil Clary spoke against allowing marijuana cultivation in her area during a meeting in Santa Maria Tuesday discussing the draft environmental impact report for proposed cannabis operations regulations. Click to view larger
Tepusquet Canyon resident Lil Clary spoke against allowing marijuana cultivation in her area during a meeting in Santa Maria Tuesday discussing the draft environmental impact report for proposed cannabis operations regulations. (April Charlton / Noozhawk photo)
By April Charlton, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNews | October 18, 2017 | 11:43 a.m.

A draft environmental impact report on the proposed regulations for marijuana operations in Santa Barbara County reveals implementation would cause significant and unavoidable impacts to agricultural resources, air quality, noise and traffic countywide.

The 600-plus page document was released this week and is available online here.

Earlier this year, the county Board of Supervisors banned growing, distributing and selling recreational marijuana so that planning staff could develop permanent rules for both recreational and medical marijuana operations.

The county also currently prohibits medical marijuana dispensaries and most medical marijuana cultivation in unincorporated areas.

County Supervising Planner Mindy Fogg said at a Tuesday night public meeting in Santa Maria that the draft program environmental impact report (PEIR) and what it analyzed was generally based on the state's licensing program for cannabis, which is still evolving.

Voters approved Proposition 64 in November 2016, legalizing marijuana for recreational use.

The state is expected to start issuing temporary business licenses in January. 

Fogg also said the environmental document looks mostly at commercial activities rather than personal use, since government is very limited in what it can regulate when it comes to personal use of cannabis.

Santa Barbara County’s long range planning team listens to public comment during a meeting Tuesday in Santa Maria on the draft program environmental impact report for a proposed marijuana land use ordinance and licensing program. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara County’s long range planning team listens to public comment during a meeting Tuesday in Santa Maria on the draft program environmental impact report for a proposed marijuana land use ordinance and licensing program. (April Charlton / Noozhawk photo)

Personal cultivation of six plants is legal under state law. 

The draft PEIR evaluated four project possibilities, including a no-project alternative and what is being called the "environmentally superior alternative," which includes fewer marijuana cultivation registrants. 

The county developed a cannabis registry this summer to get a feel for how many individuals currently were growing, had grown, or wanted to grow marijuana in unincorporated county areas, and close to 500 people signed up for the registry, Fogg said. 

Following the meeting, Fogg noted that the draft PEIR analyzes capping the number of marijuana business permits at 250, but that the Board of Supervisors would have the authority to change that number. 

The county's top issues for marijuana regulations include land-use permitting, business licensing and fees.

County staff expect to bring a proposed ordinance regulating marijuana-related operations to the Board of Supervisors for possible adoption in February 2018.  

Longtime Tepusquet Canyon resident Renee O’Neill and Cebada Canyon resident Derek McLeish exchange contact information during Tuesday’s meeting. McLeish said he wore the DIY mask to highlight the offensive odor of marijuana. Click to view larger
Longtime Tepusquet Canyon resident Renee O’Neill and Cebada Canyon resident Derek McLeish exchange contact information during Tuesday’s meeting. McLeish said he wore the DIY mask to highlight the offensive odor of marijuana. (April Charlton / Noozhawk photo)

More information about the county's cannabis-related ordinance is available here and the draft PEIR information is available here

The public can submit comments on the draft PEIR until 5 p.m. on Nov. 16, and comments can be submitted online by emailing [email protected]

About 50 people gathered at the Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria on Tuesday night for a presentation on the draft PEIR and to submit comments.

Most of the public speakers live in Tepusquet Canyon east of Santa Maria, which residents say is home to 30 illegal marijuana grows.

Area residents formed a Crisis Committee earlier this year to eliminate marijuana grows from their neighborhood. Members routinely show up to county meetings on marijuana issues, sporting purple sun visors, to air their grievances. 

The residents want to see Tepusquet Canyon eliminated as an area allowing cannabis operations under the new rules, saying they object partly because of the region's limited water supply, but also because of elevated fire danger. 

“The Tepusquet planning area must remain off limits,” said Mike Butler, a 30-year resident of the area. “This isn't peace, love and a pot plant in the backyard. It's big business … and has the potential to transform our county.”

He urged the county not to open the flood gates for individuals who are eager to obtain permits for marijuana operations in the region.

Supervisors take no action on temporary medical marijuana ban

During Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting, the supervisors opted to leave the county's temporary ban on medical marijuana in place.

They took no action on amending a process for determining the legal nonconforming status of existing medical marijuana grows in the county.

With a 4-1 vote, the supervisors directed staff to return on Nov. 14 with options for drafting letters for medical cannabis growers who meet county regulations after the individuals have gone through a land-check process with planning staff.

The letter would be used by medical marijuana growers to obtain business licenses from the state when the process for issuing temporary licenses begins later this year. 

Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf dissented, saying the county should focus its time on developing the ordinance to regulate marijuana operations. 

In a unanimous vote, the supervisors directed staff to develop an amortization process for growers that would allow them enough time to recoup their investments if they don't obtain state licenses and/or county permits.

That issue will come back to the board at the Nov. 14 meeting as well.  

Noozhawk contributing writer April Charlton can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 