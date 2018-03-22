Santa Barbara County Supervisors Put Marijuana-Related Tax Measure on June Ballot

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday officially approved putting a marijuana-related tax on the June 5 ballot.

The proposed tax would apply to commercial marijuana-related operations in unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara County.

Businesses would have to pay 1 percent of gross receipts for nursery operations, 1 percent of gross receipts for distributor operations, 3 percent of gross receipts for manufacturers, 4 percent gross receipts on cultivators, 6 percent gross receipts for retailers, and 6 percent for micro-businesses.

The ballot states revenue from the new tax measure, should it pass, is will go toward “general government purposes such as law enforcement, healthcare, parks, roads and others.”

It’s estimated to bring in between $5 million to $25 million annually through the gross-receipts tax, according to county staff.

Supervisors voted 4-1 to put the measure on the ballot, with Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam dissenting.

If a majority of voters approve it June 5, it will take effect July 1.

On Feb. 6, the supervisors passed zoning and land use regulatory ordinances for cannabis-related operations and the tax ballot measure after a meeting than lasted more than seven hours.

Tuesday's vote came after a brief discussion, and no members of the public requested to comment.

