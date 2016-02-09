Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Announces Annual Fundraiser ‘Seaside Soiree: Tidepools & Treasures’

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum will hold its annual fundraiser Seaside Soiree: Tidepools & Treasures Saturday, March 19, 2016. The event also will honor Seth Hammond, Specialty Crane & Jack Byers and Jack ‘N Tool Box.

The cost to attend is $200 for patron admission and $100 for general admission.

Patrons will be treated to a private reception on the museum’s patio, featuring tastings of coastal bounty crafted by Finch & Fork’s Executive Chef James Siao.

A wine specialist from Foley Food & Wine Society will be on hand, pouring vintages carefully paired to Chef James’s coastal menu.

Patrons also will receive early admittance to the general reception and auction beginning at 4:30 p.m.

General admission begins at 6 p.m. and includes tastings of gourmet delights, fine wines, spirits, beers and the sounds of SBCC’s New World Jazz Ensemble on deck in the newly renovated Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

Proceeds from the event and its silent and live auctions will support the museum’s education programs and exhibits.

— Dennis Schuett is the marketing coordinator for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.