Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Hosting Three ‘Maritime Tastings’ in October

By Lindsay Sullivan for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum | September 6, 2013 | 4:36 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is in its early planning stages for its second annual Maritime Tastings series.

The museum will be hosting three nights of fresh seafood presentations and cooking demonstrations during the month of October, each starting at 7 p.m. Local fishermen and seafood producers will give a short presentation on how they harvest fresh seafood, followed by a presentation by scientists/experts on the catch, and a demonstration by local chefs on how to prepare each item.

Rock crab will be featured Oct. 2, with presentations by a local crabber, marine biologist and Chef James Sly of Sly’s Restaurant in Carpinteria.

Uni will be featured Oct. 16, with presentations by a local uni fisherman, marine biologist and chef.

Oysters will be featured Oct. 23, with presentations by local mariculturalists, Bernard Friedman (of Santa Barbara Mariculture) and Doug Bush (of Cultured Abalone), biologists Dr. Getchen Hofmann and Dr. Morgan Kelly of UCSB’s Hofmann Laboratory, and Chef Michael Hutchings of Michael’s Catering.

Each presentation will also feature tastings from local wineries and businesses. Guest appearances will be made by SBMM’s partner organizations, the Ty Warner Sea Center and Community Seafood, to discuss sustainable seafood events and efforts.

Tickets are $20 for Santa Barbara Maritime Museum and American Institute of Wine and Food members, and $30 for nonmembers. The series of three events can be purchased for $50 for members and $75 for nonmembers. For ticket information, call the Museum Store at 805.962.8404 x115.
                                                                    
This series is being held in collaboration with the American Institute of Wine and Seafood and the Ty Warner Sea Center, and these events are part of Santa Barbara’s Convention and Visitor’s Bureau’s Epicure promotion. On Oct. 10, the Ty Warner Sea Center will hold its annual Sensational Seafood Event on Sterns Wharf (not included in the Maritime Museum series).

— Lindsay Sullivan for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

 

