Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Hosts Patti Jacquemain Exhibit

By Emily Falke for Santa Barbara Maritime Museum | August 11, 2014 | 2:15 p.m.

Patti Jacquemain’s exhibit, "From the Mountains to the Sea," which opens in September at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, is a reflection of her love of both aspects of our coast, the sea on one side and the land on the other.

It is a reflection of the time of her life when she spent three years living and creating art on a 44-foot CSY (Caribbean Sailing Yachts) sailboat, and how inspired she was by the moods of the sea, the beauty of the coastline, and mankind’s interaction with both.

Some of the woodblock prints in this exhibit have been drawn from that experience and others are from her life growing up in Santa Barbara, where she has lived since she was three-years old. The media she is exhibiting are woodblock prints and glass mosaic tile, two very time consuming and ancient forms of art.

Her choice of images for this exhibit also reflects her concern and love for our local land, sea, and airborne wildlife, all of which she feels are becoming more and more endangered as we expand into their habitats. 

Patti Jacquemain grew up on a ranch in Santa Barbara and attended local schools. She received a scholarship from Chouinard Art Institute in Los Angeles but later transferred to the University of California at Santa Barbara where she received her BA and MFA in fine art.

As an artist, Jacquemain has had many one-woman shows of her original woodblock prints across the country and her work is found in numerous collections. Her images have been distributed internationally through the publication of greeting cards and calendars by UNICEF, Pomegranate Press, and the Sierra Club, and locally through Mission Creek Studios and Chaucer’s Bookstore.

She is the author and illustrator of three art books: "Sweet Seasons: Santa Barbara in Time and Color," "Wild Birds of the West," and a children’s book, "Journey of the Great Bear."

Jacquemain is also a mosaic artist with commissions permanently installed in Santa Barbara’s Cottage Hospital, the Santa Barbara Botanic Gardens, the First Presbyterian Church, and Creekspirit (a private mosaic garden in Mission Canyon), among other public and private collections. 

Jacquemain founded the Wildling Art Museum in 1997, now located in Solvang, California, and the Creekspirit Wildlife Foundation in Santa Barbara in 2002. Both organizations are devoted to the preservation of our environment and wildlife through art.

"From the Mountains to the Sea" opens Thursday, Sept. 25, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., and continues through Feb. 1, 2015. RSVP online at sbmm.org or call 805.962.8404 x115 

The 7,825-square-foot Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, located at the Santa Barbara Harbor, opened to the public in July 2000. Today, the museum is a vital part of the community, offering educational programs, interactive displays, and both temporary and permanent exhibits, attracting thousands of visitors each year.

To date, more than 81,000 schoolchildren from 140 area schools have participated in the Maritime Museum’s educational programs. 

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is located at 113 Harbor Way, Suite 190, or sbmm.org. 

 

