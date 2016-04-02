Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Honors Seth Hammond, Jack Byers at Seaside Soirée

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Nearly 200 supporters of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum gathered for its 13th annual Seaside Soirée at the museum on a recent Saturday evening. All proceeds from the event support the museum’s education programs and exhibits.

The fog lifted in time for a delightful patron reception on the front deck of the museum overlooking the marina at 113 Harbor Way. Guests mingled while indulging in delicacies such as salmon tartar deviled eggs, with Finch & Fork executive chef James Siao on hand to discuss his creations. The food was nicely paired with wines from Foley Family Wines.

The main event was held inside the lovely and newly renovated museum with fine food and beverage purveyors spread throughout the spacious building. Having the festivities in various alcoves, rooms, balconies and levels created an ambiance that was both intimate and grand.

The feeling was of good cheer and celebration among museum supporters, many of whom have long ties to the facility and the community.

Especially popular among the myriad food offerings were Enterprise Fish Company’s heavenly lobster bisque and Rincon Events’ seared shrimp with cilantro passion fruit glaze.

Soft jazz music from the Santa Barbara City College’s New World Jazz Ensemble added to the festive spirit.

The brief program was run by the much-admired executive director Greg Gorga and the always popular Catherine Remak. The event honored Seth Hammond and Jack Byers.

Hammond is the founder of both Specialty Welding and Specialty Crane & Rigging. Over the years, he has generously donated his services to move many large artifacts for the museum.

One object that presented special logistical challenges for Hammond was the Point Conception Lighthouse First Order Fresnel Lens. Since there is no accessible road to the remote lighthouse, Hammond’s team used a helicopter to transport the pieces inland before trucking them to the museum.

Delivering the 1970s-era periscope into the museum also was no easy task. It involved boring a hole in the museum’s roof and using a crane to transfer it inside. Hammond also delivered the Purisima Diving Bell and moved the Goleta cannons.

Byers, the evening’s other honoree, is the founder of Jack ‘N Tool Box Inc, a construction and real estate development company. He is a former museum board vice president and a former commodore of the Santa Barbara Yacht Club.

Since the founding of the museum in 2000, Byers has donated his services for many major projects. His work has included installing the Lockheed model plane in its original and re-located position, building the submarine that houses the periscope, building the walls for the Children’s Gallery, building the Presentation Wall and moving the Cuba Exhibit.

In speaking with both Hammond and Byers about their contributions, it was very apparent that neither was seeking any recognition for his work. They both were motivated purely by a desire to help a very worthy institution.

After the award presentations, Gorga and Remak rallied the guests for the live auction, which offered enticing experiences, including a museum rooftop reception on the Fourth of July for prime fireworks watching and a two-hour cruise on the Condor Express for 80 people, sushi included. A silent auction remained open throughout the evening.

The Maritime Museum has as its mission to preserve and celebrate California’s maritime heritage and present it to the public in an interesting and inspiring way.

Proceeds from the event support the museum’s educational programs and exhibits. One of these programs, the Marine Science Program, places 450 fourth- through eighth-grade students each year on a local 65-foot sport fishing vessel. The students study seals, sea lions, dolphins and whales in their natural habitat, examine zooplankton and phytoplankton under the microscope, and discuss the ocean food web.

Many of the students, who come from local elementary schools and after-school programs, have never been on the ocean before, and this experience often creates a passion for further learning. The museum provided these classes free of charge to all students last year and hopes to do the same this year.

Another program is the Tall Ship Program, which places more than 600 fourth-graders aboard the tall ship Spirit of Dana Point for a night while the students live the life of an 1830s sailor.

For these students, who have been studying California history in school, this immersive, hands-on experience brings history to life. The majority of the students in the program are from low-income families and receive free tuition from the museum.

In addition to the museum’s permanent collection, through October it is featuring the exhibit “Tattoo and Scrimshaw: the Art of the Sailor,” which celebrates the long history of nautical tattoos and sailor art with a blend of historical artifacts, archival photos and contemporary photography.

The museum also hosts many interesting lectures and other events throughout the year. Click here to view upcoming events.

Event co-chairwomen were Maritime Museum board member Sigrid Toye and Lis Perry, development and membership coordinator and grant writer.

Patron sponsors were the Hutton Parker Foundation, Marian and Bill Nasgovitz, Ken Vadnais, Mary and Chuck Wilson, and Judy and George Writer. Event sponsors were Classic Party Rentals, Jack ‘Tool Box Inc., Signature Parking and The Village Gardener.

Vendors were Breakwater Restaurant, California Coast Naturals, China Palace, Christine Dahl Pastries, Chuck’s Waterfront Grill, Cutler’s Artisan Spirits, The Endless Summer Bar-Café, Enterprise Fish Company, High Sierra Grill & Bar, Island Brewing Company, Jessica Foster Confection, Lorraine Lim Catering, M.Special Brewing Company, Nothing Bundt Cakes, The Nugget of Summerland, Pure Order Brewing Company, Rincon Brewery, Rincon Events, Silver Coin Tequila, Spoon and Telegraph Brewing Company.

Click here for more information about the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum. Click here to make an online donation.

