Santa Barbara Maritime Museum to Announces Annual Kardboard Kayak Races

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum will host a true test of engineering Saturday, July 9: the annual Kardboard Kayak Races. Teams will assemble their own sea-faring vessels and put them to the test in a battle of wits, design and courage.

Teams of up to four will receive two sheets of cardboard, one roll of tape, a marker, a utility knife, a yardstick and one hour to construct a functioning kayak.

Then they will be ready to race other teams in their heat, finding out whose design can hold up to the pressure of paddling out to a buoy and back.

The Kardboard Kayak Races are divided into separate heats, with prizes awarded to participants in the Family Fun heat (geared toward family groups with younger kayak paddlers) and the Paddling Pros heat (geared toward adult and/or “skilled” competitors).

Registration for the races will begin at 12 p.m. July 9 on West Beach near Sea Landing. Building and racing will take place from 1-3 p.m.

The cost to participate is $30 for SBMM members and $40 for non-members. Because the number of teams is limited, early registration is encouraged to ensure entry.

To Register visit www.sbmm.org or call 805.456.8747.

SBMM hosts the annual Kardboard Kayak Races as part of Semana Nautica.

The event is sponsored by Condor Express and supported by Sambo’s Restaurant, with additional support from ParentClick, SB Family & Life Magazine, Channel Islands Outfitters, Santa Barbara Sailing Center and Sushi Go Go.

— Dennis Schuett represents the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.