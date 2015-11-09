Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 11:50 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Santa Barbara Maritime Museum to Celebrate 15th Anniversary in December

By Dennis Schuett for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum | November 9, 2015 | 2:03 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum turns 15 years old this year, and a celebration will be held from 5:30–7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2015.

Museum staff have been busy repainting the museum from bow to stern as well as updating exhibits and adding new signage. 

A newly built wall in the Children’s Gallery makes way for the installation of a 13 ft x 6 ft. mosaic mural wall by Patti Jacquemain, featuring man’s interaction above and below the sea. 

Five new interactive exhibits will be featured in the New Gail and Barry Berkus Children’s Gallery.

The museum is also installing a new floor that will resemble the deck of a ship throughout the museum, along with decorative nautical carpeting on our staircase.

All of this will culminate in the opening reception celebrating the 15 year mark Thursday, Dec. 17.

The next day, Friday, Dec. 18, will be a community free day for the opening of the Children’s Gallery, which will emphasize parent and child interaction. 

Reception includes wine, beer and champagne with appetizers by Lorraine Lim Catering and piano by Bob Wightman. In lieu of gifts, please make a donation!

Sponsored by John C. Woodward, the event costs $10 for non-members and is free for members.

To Register, go to www.sbmm.org or call 805.962.8404 x115.

— Dennis Schuett is the marketing coordinator for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

 
