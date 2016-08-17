Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 10:29 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Maritime Museum to Make a Splash with Inaugural Family Night

By Sigrid Toye for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum | August 17, 2016 | 11:15 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is proud to announce its premier Family Night at the museum, which will take place from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.

Family Night will be an opportunity to view the museum from an entirely different perspective. This exciting event will include a variety of maritime activities such as a pirate entertainer, face painting, U.S.S. America LEGO build, nautical crafts, slip-knot bracelets and a family-friendly movie in the Munger Theater.

Also included are kid-friendly snacks and adult-friendly beverages. Guests large and small can learn acrylic painting with instruction from resident artist Emily Falke, SBMM’s curator and director of education.

The evening’s goal is to present interactive learning activities for the entire family.

“Our new Gail and Barry Berkus Children’s Gallery has become a major attraction for the community,” said Executive Director Greg Gorga. “Naturally, the next step was to open the Maritime Museum on an afternoon and evening for children and their families. We welcome one and all to our first Family Night and look forward to adding the event to our quarterly calendar.”

Family Night will be an exciting opportunity for interactive family fun in the museum’s galleries. The youngest visitors will be encouraged to visit and enjoy the Children’s Gallery and explore their ever-widening world through creative activities and interaction.

Older children and adults are encouraged to visit and take part in the museum’s extensive exhibits and displays.

The mission of the museum’s education department is to encourage the curiosity of children through the use of interactive exhibits, experiential learning and community outreach programs with special emphasis on California’s maritime history.

For information about Family Night, visit www.sbmm.org.

Sigrid Toye resides on the Maritime Museum’s board of directors.

 
