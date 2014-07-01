Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Welcomes Chuck Wilson as Board Member

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum has welcomed Chuck Wilson as new board member.

Wilson received a bachelor of science degree in public administration and planning from USC in 1985. He continued on at USC and received a dual master's degree in public administration and planning in 1988.

He has 28 years of planning experience, worked for the City of Mission Viejo for 25 years, with the last 13 years as its director of community development and spent several years as a planner for the City of Hawthorne.

Wilson served for three years on the Board of Directors of the Planning Directors Association of Orange County, and was president in 2006.

He has a black belt in Kenpo karate and probably would be teaching karate if he wasn’t a director.

His favorite leadership book is Deliberate Success by Eric Allenbaugh, Ph.D.

— Dennis Schuett is a marketing coordinator for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.