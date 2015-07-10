Santa Barbara Maritime Museum’s Kardboard Kayak Races to Set Sail Saturday

Advice

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum’s Kardboard Kayak Races are this Saturday, July 11.

Done in collaboration with the Semana Nautica events, this is a huge crowd pleaser, and a community and visitor favorite! Kayak building starts at 1 p.m. and the teams have an hour to complete their kayaks. Racing begins about 2 p.m. and should end by 3 p.m. The community is encouraged to participate and there are still a few spots left.

Teams can sign up by clicking here.

Teams of up to four get two sheets of cardboard, one roll of tape, a marker, a utility knife, a yardstick, and one hour to construct a kayak that will hopefully float, and race out to a buoy and back.

The Kardboard Kayak Races are divided into separate heats, with prizes awarded to participants in the Family Fun heat (family groups with paddlers 14 years old or younger) and the Paddling Pros heat (adult and/or “skilled” competitors).

Condor Express is hosting this year’s event with additional support from Sambo’s Restaurant, SB County Parent Click, SB Family Life, Channel Islands Outfitters, Santa Barbara Sailing Center and Sushi Go Go.

— Marjorie Large is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.