Santa Barbara Marketing Strategist Taylor Reaume to Speak at Business Expo

Santa Barbara business owners will have a unique opportunity to hear from local search marketing expert Taylor Reaume at the second annual Santa Barbara Business Expo.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

The Santa Barbara Business Expo brings together local business minds. Attendees will learn about the latest marketing trends, business tools, emerging web technologies and best practices in business. Speakers will provide practical insight about efficiency, purpose and direction.

Reaume is wearing several hats this year as the expo’s website designer, social media director and speaker.

“Attendees will benefit by expanding their network, and learning valuable tips to grow a business. I will be discussing how to rank your website on Google, which is largely a matter of adding value to those around you," he said. "There are many ways to add value to those around you. For example, business owners can create educational top 10 list articles, sharing remarkable statistics and timesaving resources, and connecting their audience with trusted partners.”

Reaume's presentation at the Santa Barbara Business Expo will be from 9 to 9:30 a.m. and will stress the importance of being a helpful resource on the web. He explains that adding value to people will naturally increase the numbers of hyperlinks, or "votes," for the business owner’s website. If the business owner can successfully increase the number of hyperlinks pointing into his or her website each month, the owner will see a direct correlation with the increase in search engine rankings.

As the founder of Santa Barbara-based web marketing company Search Engine Pros, Reaume and his team help business owners navigate the rocky terrain of online marketing and communicate their strengths to a narrow and researched target audience.

"The R.O.I. is much higher when web marketing activities are synchronized and deployed consistently over a period of six months," he said. "We keep our clients 'top of mind' every month with a professional web presence, which includes high touch email newsletters, SEO enhanced press releases, educational blog posts and entertaining social media status updates on Facebook, Linkedin and Twitter.”

In 2014, SEO (search engine optimization) has a broader definition than it did five years ago. Generally, SEO encompasses web design, graphic design, press releases, blog posts, e-newsletters, list building and, in general, polishing a company's web presence.

The number of people making purchases online continues to increase, and the companies they find on the web are likely to be those with a fine-tuned Internet marketing strategy.

Are people spending more time on the Internet than on TV?

The average time that consumers spend with digital media per day is expected to surpass TV viewing for the first time this year, according to research firm eMarketer, which estimates the average adult will spend more than five hours per day online, on mobile devices or with other digital media this year. By contrast, the average person will spend four hours and 31 minutes watching television, eMarketer estimates.

Other statistics worth reviewing:

» Email opens on smartphones and tablets have increased 80 percent over the last six months, according to a study done by Litmus.

» Average return on email marketing investment: $44.25 for every dollar spent (Source: iContact)

» Companies that blog 15 or more times per month get five times more traffic than companies that don’t blog (Source: HubSpot)

Reaume encourages business owners to stop by his booth at Santa Barbara Business Expo this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and book a lunch date by connecting on his personal Facebook page or calling 800.605.4988. You can follow Reaume's blog, Google+, and get helpful SEO tips from his Facebook fan page.

