Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 4:34 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Marks Veterans Day with Somber But Stirring Ceremony

Ex-Marine, retired Army veteran share experience and describe honor of service and sacrifice

Saturday morning’s Veterans Day ceremony drew more than 250 veterans and supporters to the Santa Barbara Cemetery for keynote speeches, wreath presentations, military aircraft flyovers and bagpipes.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 2101 > of 14
Veterans and guests take photos and wave to planes flying over during Saturday’s Veterans Day ceremony at the Santa Barbara Cemetery.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 2103 > of 14

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 2102 > of 14
Two flyovers drew waves of appreciation.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 2104 > of 14

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 2105 > of 14
A Navy veteran salutes during the ceremony.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 2106 > of 14

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 2107 > of 14

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 2108 > of 14
Retired Marine Corps Sgt. Max Peck expresses gratitude for his fellow veterans. “We honor those who answered the call of duty when our country needed us the most, whether you were drafted or voluntarily went,” he says. “On this day, my heart swells with pride.”

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 2109 > of 14

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 2110 > of 14

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 2111 > of 14
Retired Army Capt. Joe Danely tells the gathering that “it’s a privilege to stand before you to honor all veterans from all wars, and all branches of the armed forces.”

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 2112 > of 14

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 2113 > of 14

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 2114 > of 14
 
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | November 11, 2017 | 5:24 p.m.

The opening call of bagpipers broke the silence.

More than 250 community members gathered at the Santa Barbara Cemetery on Saturday morning to honor military veterans with a traditional Veterans Day ceremony.

The crowd stood at attention, breathing in crisp November air under a bright sunny sky. They saluted or placed their hands over their hearts as David Gonzales, a retired Santa Barbara police sergeant, sang the National Anthem.

Retired Marine Corps Sgt. Max Peck, a UC Santa Barbara alumnus, was a keynote speaker.

“Today marks a special day — it gives us a chance to honor the men and women who served our country,” he said. “We honor those who answered the call of duty when our country needed us the most, whether you were drafted or voluntarily went.

“On this day, my heart swells with pride.”

Retired Army Capt. Joe Danely also spoke.

“It’s a privilege to stand before you to honor all veterans from all wars, and all branches of the armed forces,” he told the assembly. “I want to thank the spouses of veterans and significant others. Just as our families have supported our veterans, we must continue to support them after they leave the military.

“They protected us and now we must protect and support them.”

After graduating from UCSB, Danely enlisted in the Army.

Saturday’s ceremony also included a wreath presentation, and the commemoration came to a close with an arrangement of the aircraft diamond formation and a missing-man formation flyover.

The Santa Barbara gathering was hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1649 and the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation.

Click here for coverage of North County Veterans Day observances.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 