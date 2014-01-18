Friday, June 8 , 2018, 7:54 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

State Street March, Rally to Commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Santa Barbara

January 18, 2014

In observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday Monday, the Martin Luther King Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara will be holding its annual march and rally to commemorate the achievements of the civil rights leader. The group’s chosen 2014 theme, “Lift Every Voice,” highlights the element of community involvement that characterizes this yearly event.

The festivities will begin Monday morning in De la Guerra Plaza, with a pre-march program and rally at 9 a.m, followed by a march up State Street at 10 a.m. and concluding with a program at the Arlington Theatre at 11 a.m.

In past years, the program at the Arlington has featured gospel music choirs, presentation of the winners of the annual children’s essay competition sponsored by the committee, and speakers on the topic of racial reconciliation. Organizer and past speaker Sojourner Kincaid Rolle is a local poet, scholar and civil rights activist.

State Street will be closed to traffic between De la Guerra and Victoria streets for the march.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day closings include most schools and government offices, as well as the U.S. Postal Service and mail delivery. Regular street sweeping in Santa Barbara is canceled for Monday. 

