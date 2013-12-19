Santa Barbara Masonic Lodge #192 Hosts Annual Christmas Party

Local Masons and the Scottish Rite Language Clinic's children and families enjoyed the festive event, and Santa!
The event was held at the Masonic Temple, 16 E. Carrillo St.
Over 120 people showed for a dinner of prime rib, turkey, salad and dessert. After receiving gifts from Santa, the children had their choice of fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies, straight from Santa's Kitchen. Santa (David Gillette) traveled from his vacation at the Santa Paula Masonic Lodge, where off season he is the 2014 master.
Santa was helped in the kitchen by Chef Tom Main, Carpinteria Lodge (32 degree SR), and lead Chef Ian Jackson, Santa Barbara Lodge (32 degree -KCCH - SR).
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.
Become a Noozhawk Supporter
×
Payment Information
You are purchasing:
Payment Method
Pay by Credit Card:
Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:
Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.