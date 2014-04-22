Friday, June 15 , 2018, 8:53 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Matchmaker to Discuss ‘Sexy Secrets’ at Granada Book Shop

By Santa Barbara Matchmaking | April 22, 2014 | 10:18 a.m.

Santa Barbara Matchmaking founder Lisa Darsonval will discuss the new book, Sexy Secrets to a Juicy Love Life, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 30 at the Granada Book Shop, 1224 State St.

Lisa Darsonval
Santa Barbara Matchmaking founder Lisa Darsonval, left, meets with Michelle Jacoby at this month's Matchmakers and Dating Coaches Conference in Sandpiper Bay, Fla.

A professional dating and relationship coach, Darsonval wrote a chapter titled “Secrets to Successfully Brand Your Online Dating Profile” in Sexy Secrets, which recently hit the No. 2 position on the Amazon International Bestseller Lists in the categories of “Love and Romance” and “Sex.”

Sexy Secrets to a Juicy Love Life is a collaboration of 29 dating coaches, matchmakers, psychotherapists and personal coaches who share their secrets. The book was compiled “to make every woman around the globe successful at creating a juicier love life so she can avoid frustration, unhappiness and the worry she’ll be alone forever,” according to the book’s website. “It seeks to unselfishly provide energy to keep the flow moving; to direct you along the right path to success in finding your soulmate.”

“There is no better feeling than knowing I’ve introduced two great people and then watching them fall in love,” Darsonval said.

She has a knack for building confidence and creating enjoyment of the dating process. Helping people through transitions is one of her favorite things to do.

Darsonval said she believes dating should be a dignified process where people treat each other with kindness and care. She knows dating can be frustrating, time consuming and difficult. She said her goal is not only to find her clients love, but to make sure the matchmaking and dating process is easy, relaxing and fun.

In March, Darsonval was a speaker at the Matchmakers Alliance 2014 Matchmakers and Dating Coaches Conference in Sandpiper Bay, Fla., where she discussed why singles events are important. After organizing a series of such gatherings since 2012, she plans to launch monthly singles events called “First Thursday After-Parties” at Blush Restaurant and Lounge, beginning May 1, and her next “Meet Your Match” singles event will be at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club on May 18.

Darsonval also writes about relationships for YourTango.com and LavaLife and has contributed to eHarmony.

Darsonval is a member of the Matchmakers Alliance and was recently certified through the Matchmakers Institute in New York City. Click here for more information about Santa Barbara Matchmaking.

 

