Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 3:20 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Matchmaking Joins 1% for the Planet Nonprofit Cause

By Santa Barbara Matchmaking | April 27, 2016 | 2:00 p.m.

Santa Barbara Matchmaking is a new member of the nonprofit 1% for the Planet and is launching a new program called “Purpose and Passion.”

1% for the Planet is a global organization, which leads a network of businesses, nonprofits and individuals working together for a healthy planet.

SB Matchmaking’s “Purpose and Passion” program is designed to create passion among like-minded individuals who want to support a clean and healthy environment. This was done by joining forces with four 1% for the Planet companies in Santa Barbara.

SB Matchmaking has designed three unique dating experiences its clients can choose from:

» Wet and Wild — This is a package for the adventurous. Do you like exploring new places right here in our backyard? Kayak the Channel Islands or rent a SUP from Channel Island Outfitters. Being active together is sure to be a great first date.

» Fit and Fun — Do you like to move your body and start your day off right? Connect with your date by taking a yoga class at Power of Your Om Yoga Studio followed by a trip to Juice Ranch to get a yummy organic juice.

» Picnic in Paradise — Are you a hopeless romantic? Experience a delicious picnic at our beautiful Santa Barbara Botanic Garden here in Santa Barbara, complete with an organic artisan picnic.

And as a 1% for the Planet member, SB Matchmaking enjoys letting new clients choose which 1% FTP nonprofit organization they’d like to support. The local organizations they can choose from include the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Save the Mermaids, SB Bike Coalition, Channel Islands Restoration, Santa Barbara Foundation LEAF initiative, Organic Soup Kitchen, The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County and Heal the Ocean.  

SB Matchmaking is committed to supporting Central Coast businesses that have the common goal of making this planet a better place to live.

“Becoming a member of 1% For the Planet has allowed us to connect with other like-minded companies and bring individuals together who want to be a part of something bigger than themselves,” SB Matchmaking founder Lisa Amador said. “Now, if that isn’t love, I don’t know what is!”

SB Matchmaking is a discreet upscale matchmaking and date coaching company for successful commitment-minded singles primarily in Central and Southern California.

“Our emphasis is on quality, not quantity and our approach is a personal one,” Amador said. “We form real relationships with our clients, taking the time to understand who they are on the deepest level.

“Nothing can replace the personal touch and we believe there is nothing more important than love.”

Click here for more information about Santa Barbara Matchmaking.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 