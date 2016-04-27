Santa Barbara Matchmaking Joins 1% for the Planet Nonprofit Cause

Santa Barbara Matchmaking is a new member of the nonprofit 1% for the Planet and is launching a new program called “Purpose and Passion.”

1% for the Planet is a global organization, which leads a network of businesses, nonprofits and individuals working together for a healthy planet.

SB Matchmaking’s “Purpose and Passion” program is designed to create passion among like-minded individuals who want to support a clean and healthy environment. This was done by joining forces with four 1% for the Planet companies in Santa Barbara.

SB Matchmaking has designed three unique dating experiences its clients can choose from:

» Wet and Wild — This is a package for the adventurous. Do you like exploring new places right here in our backyard? Kayak the Channel Islands or rent a SUP from Channel Island Outfitters. Being active together is sure to be a great first date.

» Fit and Fun — Do you like to move your body and start your day off right? Connect with your date by taking a yoga class at Power of Your Om Yoga Studio followed by a trip to Juice Ranch to get a yummy organic juice.

» Picnic in Paradise — Are you a hopeless romantic? Experience a delicious picnic at our beautiful Santa Barbara Botanic Garden here in Santa Barbara, complete with an organic artisan picnic.

And as a 1% for the Planet member, SB Matchmaking enjoys letting new clients choose which 1% FTP nonprofit organization they’d like to support. The local organizations they can choose from include the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Save the Mermaids, SB Bike Coalition, Channel Islands Restoration, Santa Barbara Foundation LEAF initiative, Organic Soup Kitchen, The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County and Heal the Ocean.

SB Matchmaking is committed to supporting Central Coast businesses that have the common goal of making this planet a better place to live.

“Becoming a member of 1% For the Planet has allowed us to connect with other like-minded companies and bring individuals together who want to be a part of something bigger than themselves,” SB Matchmaking founder Lisa Amador said. “Now, if that isn’t love, I don’t know what is!”

SB Matchmaking is a discreet upscale matchmaking and date coaching company for successful commitment-minded singles primarily in Central and Southern California.

“Our emphasis is on quality, not quantity and our approach is a personal one,” Amador said. “We form real relationships with our clients, taking the time to understand who they are on the deepest level.

“Nothing can replace the personal touch and we believe there is nothing more important than love.”

