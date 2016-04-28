Santa Barbara Matchmaking Joins Ranks of 1% for the Planet Member Companies

Santa Barbara Matchmaking is a new member of the global environmentalist nonprofit 1% for the Planet and is launching a new program called Purpose and Passion, designed to create passion among like-minded individuals who want to support a clean and healthy environment.

Santa Barbara Matchmaking joined forces with four other 1% for the Planet companies in Santa Barbara to launch this new program, which features three unique dating experiences its clients can choose from:

» Wet and Wild: This is a package for the adventurous. Do you like exploring new places right here in our backyard? Kayak the Channel Islands or rent a SUP from Channel Island Outfitters. Being active together is sure to be a great first date.

» Fit and Fun: Do you like to move your body and start your day off right? Connect with your date by taking a yoga class at Power of Your Om Yoga Studio followed by a trip to Juice Ranch to get a yummy organic juice.

»Picnic in Paradise: Are you a hopeless romantic? Experience a delicious picnic at our beautiful Botanic Gardens here in Santa Barbara, complete with an organic artisan picnic.

As a 1% for the Planet member, Santa Barbara Matchmaking enjoys letting new clients choose which 1% for the Planet nonprofit organization they’d like to support.

The local organizations they can choose from include FoodBank Santa Barbara, Save the Mermaids, Santa Barbara Bike Coalition, Channel Islands Restoration, Santa Barbara Foundation’s LEAF initiative, Organic Soup Kitchen, The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County and Heal the Ocean.

Santa Barbara Matchmaking is committed to supporting Central Coast businesses that have the common goal of making this planet a better place to live.

“Becoming a member of 1% For the Planet has allowed us to connect with other like-minded companies and bring individuals together who want to be a part of something bigger than themselves,” said Santa Barbara Matchmaking founder Lisa Amador. “Now, if that isn’t love, I don’t know what is!”

Santa Barbara Matchmaking is a discreet, upscale matchmaking and date coaching company for successful, commitment-minded singles primarily in Central and Southern California.

“Our emphasis is on quality, not quantity, and our approach is a personal one,” Amador said. “We form real relationships with our clients, taking the time to understand who they are on the deepest level. Nothing can replace the personal touch and we believe there is nothing more important than love.”

— REMC Southcoast is a media consultant representing Santa Barbara Matchmaking.