Santa Barbara Matchmaking Launching Social Club for Central Coast Adults

By Santa Barbara Matchmaking | May 29, 2015 | 12:29 p.m.

logo

Santa Barbara Matchmaking is launching a Social Club in June to help Central Coast adults find the best cultural, dating and social events in the area plus many other benefits to help them navigate the dating waters.

The unique, color-coded Social Calendar includes monthly listings available only to Santa Barbara Matchmaking’s growing number of members.

Santa Barbara Matchmaking is a discreet, upscale company for successful, commitment-minded singles who want to find their soulmates. Click here for more information.

Those who join the Social Club want to know the best events to meet singles, find new places to date, get expert answers to their dating questions and receive great offers exclusive to them. Three local companies will be featured each month to help singles look, feel and have a great date.

Some of these businesses partnering with Santa Barbara Matchmaking include Louie’s Restaurant, Tru Beauty skincare, Grassini Family Winery, Heather Bond fitness and nutrition, Channel Island Outfitters, Santa Barbara Self Defense, Jamie Sloane Wines and many more.

Santa Barbara Matchmaking memberships start at $9.95 a month.

Moving into its fourth year of operation, Santa Barbara Matchmaking just concluded its quarterly mixer at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club, and founder Lisa Darsonval-Amador was selected as a finalist in the 2015 Spirit of Entrepreneurship competition, which honors top women business owners on the South Coast.

For more information, call Lisa at 805.699.5650.

