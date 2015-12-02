Santa Barbara Matchmaking Founder Lisa Darsonval-Amador Joins Women Business Owners Board

Advice

Santa Barbara Matchmaking founder Lisa Darsonval-Amador has been named to the 2016 board of directors of the local chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners.

As a NAWBO-Santa Barbara board member, Darsonval-Amador, who founded her matchmaking business nearly four years ago, will serve as the corporate partners chair.

"I'm honored to serve on the NAWBO board,” Darsonval-Amador said. “As corporate partners chair, I hope to maintain our established relationships with existing partners as well as bring on new corporate partners. Being a woman business owner, I understand the importance of working with NAWBO, which addresses our needs and provides support so we can grow successful businesses."

The South Coast NAWBO chapter currently has 87 members.

— Lisa Darsonval-Amador is the founder of Santa Barbara Matchmaking.