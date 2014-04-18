Santa Barbara Matchmaking Hosting Party to Help Singles Meet Their Match

Santa Barbara Matchmaking will host a Meet Your Match Party from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 18 at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club, 3300 Via Real in Carpinteria.

It's the easiest and most fun way to meet singles ages 30s to 50s.

In February, we enjoyed great success with our very first Meet Your Match Party — a non-intimidating party where singles actually learned something about the person they were meeting. Don't miss your chance to be a part of this upcoming event with other singles from Santa Barbara and surrounding areas.

The event includes one complimentary beverage for each guest, free appetizers, one free raffle ticket at the door (two if pre-paid online), great prizes, and the opportunity to massively mix, mingle, make new friends and who knows what else.

How the event works: Men and women get two cards with five questions on each card. Answer the questions on both of your cards. Your goal is to go find someone and ask them the questions to see if your answers match.

If you have three or four matching answers, collect one raffle ticket each for the prize drawings, then go look for another match. If you have five matching answers, collect two raffle tickets. If you find someone you like, stay and talk for a bit. Throughout your quest you'll meet many new people.

No pressure or embarrassment, no games — just great fun!