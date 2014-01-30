Santa Barbara Matchmaking Invites Singles to Meet Their Match at Pre-Valentine’s Day Event

Santa Barbara Matchmaking is hosting its first singles event of the year from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at Blush Restaurant, 630 State St. in Santa Barbara.

More than 100 singles are expected to the pre-Valentine’s Day event titled “Meet Your Match.” The event is for singles ages 35 to 59. The admission cost is $25 with advance online registration using promo code "MYMnews" for women or "MYMnewsM" for men. It costs $35 at the door.

“The past couple years we've enjoyed hosting Lock & Key parties, which were great fun,” Santa Barbara Matchmaking founder Lisa Darsonval said. “We listened to your feedback and heard you wanted more.

“This is a party where you actually learned something about the person you were meeting in a nonintimidating way. So, don't miss your chance to be a part of this new event with more than 100 singles from Santa Barbara and surrounding areas.”

A trained and certified matchmaker, Darsonval explained how the “Meet Your Match” event will work: “Men and women get two cards with five questions on each card. Answer the questions on your card; the goal is to go find someone and ask them the questions to see if your answers match.”

When someone has three or four matches, they collect one raffle ticket for the prize drawings and go look for another match.

“When you have five matches, go collect two raffle tickets and start over again or, find someone you like, stay and talk for a bit,” Darsonval said. “Throughout your quest you'll meet many new people.”

There is no pressure or embarrassment, no games, just great fun, she said.

Singles also can win prizes from local companies worth thousands of dollars. Each person gets one drink and appetizers included with entry.